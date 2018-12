Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street after it was announced that the Conservative Party will hold a vote of no confidence in her leadership, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would fight a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party later on Wednesday with “everything I have got”.

Speaking outside her Downing Street office, she said a change of leadership would put Britain’s future at risk and jeopardize Brexit negotiations.