UK's May says ahead of Brexit vote: I will still have a job in two weeks

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media during the G20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would still be in her job in two weeks time, downplaying speculation that she might resign if she loses a key Brexit vote in parliament which is scheduled for Dec. 11.

“I will still have a job in two weeks’ time,” May said in an interview with ITV television when asked if she would quit if she lost the vote.

“My job is making sure that we do what the public asked us to: we leave the EU but we do it in a way that’s good for them.”

May also said there would be no changes to the Brexit plan she has hammered out with other EU leaders.