World News
May 4, 2019 / 8:55 PM / in 19 minutes

UK's May urges Labour's Corbyn to agree a Brexit deal

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn needed to put aside their differences to deliver a Brexit deal, following poor results for both parties in English local elections on Thursday.

“To the Leader of the Opposition I say this: Let’s listen to what the voters said in the local elections and put our differences aside for a moment. Let’s do a deal,” she wrote in an opinion piece for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler

