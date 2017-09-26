FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 24 days ago

We can make Brexit a success if we are creative, PM May tells EU's Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union can make Brexit a success if they are creative, Prime Minister Theresa May told European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with President of the European Council Donald Tusk at 10 Downing Street in London, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

“By being creative in the ways we approach these issues, we can find solutions that work both for the remaining (EU) 27 but also for the UK and maintain that cooperation and partnership between the UK and the EU,” May told Tusk at a meeting at Number 10 Downing Street.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

