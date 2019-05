British Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Leisure Box while on the local elections campaign in Brierfield, Lancashire, Britain April 25, 2019. Peter Byrne/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs to end the current uncertainty regarding its exit from the European Union as soon as possible, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

“We know that we need to end this uncertainty and do it as soon as possible, and I hope that a deal can be done. We have certainly approached this with an open mind,” May told a committee of senior members of parliament.