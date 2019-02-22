Work continuing 'at pace' on changes to Brexit deal: UK PM May's spokeswoman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Work is continuing at pace to secure the changes Britain is seeking to its exit deal with Brussels in order to win the backing of parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

May discussed the changes with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday and has now spoken to 26 EU leaders over the last two weeks. She will also hold bilateral meetings with EU leaders on at a summit in Egypt over the weekend.

“She will have a period of engagement again on Sunday and Monday with European leaders ... work is continuing at pace to make the kind of progress that we need,” the spokeswoman said.