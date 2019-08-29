UK opposition Labour Party tells PM Johnson: 'Bring it on'

FILE PHOTO: British Labour politician John McDonnell speaks during an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The finance chief of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said they are still open to calling a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and would welcome the chance of a general election.

Johnson’s government on Thursday challenged opponents of Brexit in parliament to collapse the government or change the law if they wanted to thwart Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“Let me make it absolutely clear, and this is a personal message to Boris Johnson: ‘Bring it on’,” John McDonnell said after a speech in London.