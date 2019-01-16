UK PM May can pass Brexit deal by compromising with Labour: McDonnell

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May can get a Brexit deal through Britain’s parliament if she negotiates a compromise with the opposition Labour party, the party’s finance minister-in-waiting said on Wednesday.

May’s Brexit deal suffered a crushing defeat in parliament on Tuesday, raising the prospect of the government seeking a different plan or leaving the EU with no deal at all.

“Theresa May could sort this out now if she had a real discussion, a real approach to compromise, bring all the parties together,” John McDonnell told BBC radio.

“I think there could be a compromise, most probably on the basis on what Labour’s advocating. But the problem that she’s got is I just don’t believe people have any faith in her any more to be able to deliver that.”