UK PM May has broken terms of Brexit compromise talks: Labour Party's McDonnell

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell of Labour Party is seen outside the Cabinet Office, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has broken the terms of confidential talks with the opposition Labour Party on a Brexit compromise and can no longer be trusted, Labour finance policy chief John McDonnell told the BBC on Sunday.

Asked if he trusted May, McDonnell said: “No, sorry. Not after this weekend when she’s blown the confidentiality... I actually think she’s jeopardized the negotiations for her own personal protection.”

Nevertheless, McDonnell said talks would continue later this week and if a deal could still be struck, it must be concluded quickly.

