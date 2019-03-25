UK PM May says she still hopes to bring her Brexit deal back to Parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a statement in the Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she still hoped to submit her twice-defeated Brexit deal to another vote by lawmakers.

Last week the EU agreed to delay Britain’s exit to May 22 if parliament approves her Brexit deal this week. If it does not, it has until April 12 to propose an alternative or leave without a deal. Earlier May told parliament she did not believe there was enough support for a third vote on the deal as things stand.

“But I also indicated that I was continuing to talk to colleagues across this House (of Commons), and I would hope to be able to bring back a vote in this House that enables us to guarantee Brexit,” she told parliament.