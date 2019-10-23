Let's agree a 'reasonable' Brexit timetable, Labour's Corbyn tells UK PM

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 21, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday reiterated his offer to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to agree a “reasonable timetable” to pass Brexit legislation, a party spokesman said.

The spokesman said Corbyn also repeated his party’s position that Labour could only support any move for an election if the threat of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal was taken off the table.

“Jeremy Corbyn reiterated Labour’s offer to the prime minister to agree a reasonable timetable to debate, scrutinize and amend the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, and restated that Labour will support a general election when the threat of a No Deal crash out is off the table,” the spokesman said in a statement.