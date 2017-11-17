FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2017 / 1:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

More work to be done to unlock Brexit talks: Britain's May, EU's Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk agreed on Friday there was more work to be done to advance Brexit talks and discussed ways to take further steps before December, a spokesman for May said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk pose before a bilateral meeting at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

The two had “positive discussions” at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Gothenburg, Sweden, the spokesman said in a statement. May also met French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Prime Minister May and President Tusk agreed that there is more work to be done and discussed how to take further steps forward together in advance of the European Council in December,” he added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
