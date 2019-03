FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is on her way to a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg later on Monday to discuss her hopes for a revised Brexit deal, a UK government official said.

“(The meeting) means there is basis for a further face-to-face discussion as part of the talks,” the official said.