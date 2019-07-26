Germany's Merkel invites UK's Johnson to visit Berlin: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Germany's new Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, at the provisionally plenary hall of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag at the Paul Loebe Haus in Berlin, Germany July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a telephone conversation with Boris Johnson on Friday in which the British prime minister accepted her invitation to visit Berlin, Merkel’s spokeswoman said in a post on Twitter.

“She congratulated him on his new office and wished him luck with the heavy responsibilities before him,” spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer wrote. “The main topics were Britain’s departure from the European Union and the deepening of bilateral ties.”

“The chancellor invited the prime minister to visit Berlin soon. The prime minister accepted the invitation,” she added.