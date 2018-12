German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union wants to use the so-called Northern Irish backstop only if necessary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

“We have made it clear that... we would need the backstop only as an insurance in case we are unable to achieve a deal about our future relationship during the transition period,” Merkel said during a news conference in Brussels.