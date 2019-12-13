Fixing future EU/UK deal in a year is major challenge: Merkel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German chancellor Angela Merkel said many fellow EU leaders were relieved British Prime Minister Boris Johnson now had a clear mandate to proceed with Brexit, but said the shortage of time to fix future relations was a major challenge.

“It will be very complicated. It’s about an array of relations, in trade, in fishing and cooperation in security and foreign policy,” Merkel told a news conference after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday.

“Our biggest hurdle will be that we need to sort out these issues very quickly. We need to conclude by the end of next year and decide already in June whether we want to extend the negotiation period. Britain has said it does not want an extension.”