Germany's Merkel hopes for respectful Brexit, close ties

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for friendliness and respect in the negotiations between Britain and the European Union, seeking close ties after Brexit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet while in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“I hope that we have an exit that takes place in a good atmosphere, with great respect for each other and that in certain areas very close cooperation is possible, namely in the areas of security — domestic and also foreign security,” Merkel told reporters as she arrived for a leaders’ summit.