Germany's Merkel says EU ready to continue Brexit negotiations

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a post-EU summit news conference at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to continue negotiations with the United Kingdom on their post-Brexit relations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit.

“We have seen light in the past days but also shadows,” Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Time was pressing and it would be “better for both sides to reach an agreement,” she said. “But not at any price.”