Merkel has no Brexit update, says up to Brussels and London to talk

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on at a news conference during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had nothing new to report on Brexit but that she expected the European Commission was working on the issue.

“Regarding Britain’s exit from the European Union, the negotiations are not between Britain and Germany ... but rather between Britain and European Commission,” Merkel told reporters after meeting Greece’s prime minister.

“That’s where the relevant talks take place and I have no new progress report since the British prime minister’s visit (to Berlin), but I expect that this is being worked on there.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Merkel in Berlin on Aug. 21, when she challenged Britain to come up with alternatives to the Irish border backstop within 30 days.