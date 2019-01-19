Top News
January 19, 2019 / 11:14 AM / a minute ago

Merkel says to work hard for a Brexit deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she would do all she could to make sure Britain leaves the European Union with an agreement and that London should remain a close partner of the bloc even after it has left.

“I will work until the very last day to get a solution with a deal for Britain’s exit from the EU and I will work towards having the best relationship,” Merkel said at a conservative party event, adding Germany respected Britain’s decision to leave.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below