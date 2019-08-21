Merkel: Solution to Irish 'backstop' possible in 30 days

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson react as they attend a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Wednesday that Britain and the EU could find a solution to the sticking point of the Irish backstop in the next 30 days, a possible signal she was willing to compromise with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The backstop has always been a fall-back option until this issue is solved and one knows how one wants to do that,” Merkel said before talks with Johnson. “It was said we will probably find a solution in two years. But we could also find one in the next 30 days, why not?”