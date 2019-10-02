Merkel wants negotiated Brexit, but prepared for no-deal scenario

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a family photo with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany still wants a negotiated Brexit but is prepared for a no-deal scenario, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“We know that detailed proposals will be presented today - that is happening about now or in any case today - in Brussels,” Merkel said of Britain’s new Brexit proposals.

“We will look at the proposals closely. I can’t say anything yet today ... We will evaluate them together. It is important for us that we stick together as 27. We trust Michel Barnier. And we will discuss this further,” she told a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.