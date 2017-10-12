Merkel: We'll conduct Brexit talks to minimize damage to Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her speech at congress of the German Mining, Chemicals and Energy Trade Union in Hanover, Germany October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she would conduct negotiations on Britain’s looming departure from the European Union in such a way that Germany suffers as little damage as possible.

“These negotiations are important. We’ll conduct them,” she said at a trade union event in the northern state of Lower Saxony, which is due to hold an election on Sunday.

“And we’ll conduct them in such a way that there is as little damage as possible for us here in Germany,” she added.