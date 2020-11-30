Some EU members are growing impatient on Brexit: Merkel

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen after delivering a speech on the government's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - With time running very short to reach a deal on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union, some member states are growing impatient, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that failure to reach a deal would send a bad signal.

She named governance, a competitive level playing field, Britain’s desire for access to the EU energy market and the EU’s desire for continued access to fishing grounds as key sticking points.

While the EU does not want a deal at any price, a deal would be in everyone’s interests, she said. Failure to achieve a goal would not send a good signal to the world.

“Britain and the EU share common values,” she told an online video conference of parliamentarians from across the continent. “If we failed to reach a deal, it would not sent a good signal.”