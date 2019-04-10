Very important that UK prepares for EU elections: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to the media as she arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was very important that Britain prepare to participate in the European Parliament elections in May as it asks for a further delay to its departure from the European Union.

“For me it’s very important that the UK says it will prepare for the EU elections. This guarantees the functioning of the EU institutions,” she told reporters on Wednesday before an emergency summit to discuss Britain’s request for a Brexit extension.

Merkel said she and fellow EU leaders would discuss British Prime Minister Theresa May’s request “constructively”.