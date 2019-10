German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to delegates of Germany's largest industrial union IG Metall during the trade union congress in Nuremberg, Germany October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

NUREMBERG, Germany (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany wanted to minimise the negative impact of Brexit in both Britain and Germany if Britain were to leave the European Union in a disorderly manner.

“We want to reduce the negative effects, even if there is a disorderly Brexit, in both countries,” Merkel said.