Pro-Brexit UK lawmaker says he won't vote for May's 'rancid deal'

LONDON (Reuters) - A euroskeptic lawmaker from British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party said on Thursday that he would not vote for her “rancid” Brexit deal, even if there was a risk of a long delay in Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“If it’s a rancid deal, why vote for it,” Mark Francois told BBC television.

May is seeking to use the prospect of a long extension to push euroskeptic lawmakers to back her EU divorce deal, which they have twice rejected already.

Lawmakers are due to vote later on Thursday on whether Britain should seek a delay to the March 29 Brexit date.