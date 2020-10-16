EU's Michel says bloc still wants Brexit deal

President of the European Council Charles Michel, wearing a face mask, attends a face-to-face meeting on the second day of a two-day EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU summit chairman said on Friday the bloc was keeping on working for a deal with Britain and hoped progress on closing the gaps on a trade relationship was possible in the coming weeks, but stressed the 27-nation bloc would not compromise at any price.

“The level playing field, fisheries and governance are very important topics for the EU,” Charles Michel said after two days of face-to-face talks among EU leaders in Brussels. “We are determined to get a deal but not at any price.”

He also stressed Britain must implement in full its earlier divorce settlement with the EU to safeguard peace on the island of Ireland.