Net migration of EU citizens to UK falls to lowest since 2012

LONDON (Reuters) - Net migration of European Union citizens into Britain fell to its lowest level since 2012 during the year to March, official data showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The Tower Bridge is seen in London May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico (BRITAIN)

The Office for National Statistics said 87,000 more EU citizens moved to Britain than left it during the year to March 2018, down 36,000 from a year ago and marking the smallest net migration figure since the year ending in December 2012.

Overall net migration into Britain rose to 271,000 in the year to March, up 28,000 on a year ago.

