Britons should be given second Brexit vote, says former foreign minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British foreign minister David Miliband called on Saturday for voters to be given a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

Writing in the Observer newspaper Miliband, foreign minister under a Labour government between 2007 and 2010, called Brexit an "unparalleled act of economic self-harm" and said there should be another public vote once the final terms of Britain's exit are known.

Although no longer a serving British politician, Miliband - brother of former Labour leader Ed Miliband - is still seen as an influential centrist voice.

His criticism joins that of a growing number of pro-EU figures from across the political spectrum who say Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy is economically damaging and that voters should be given a chance to halt the process.