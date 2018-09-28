Brexit challenger Gina Miller: UK's battle over EU membership must end

LONDON (Reuters) - Gina Miller, who took the British government to court over triggering Brexit, said that if Britain leaves the European Union next year all sides must accept the result and the campaign to remain in the bloc should be abandoned.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller listens to Menzies Campbell, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Defence, at the Liberal Democrats Conference in Brighton, Britain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

More than two years since the 2016 EU referendum, the United Kingdom, its politicians and its business leaders remain deeply divided over Brexit while Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to clinch a Brexit divorce deal with the EU.

Opponents of Brexit are exploring various ways to stop what they say is Britain’s biggest mistake since World War Two.

But Miller, who is leading a campaign to have another referendum, said that if the government manages to successfully navigate an exit deal then politicians must be allowed to focus on domestic issues without the distractions of an ongoing debate about Britain’s relationship with Europe.

“Whatever happens at the end of the Brexit process we have got to draw a line under it,” Miller told Reuters in an interview in an office in Mayfair in central London.

“Everyone is obsessed. Our bandwidth is completely taken up with Brexit. Our money, our time... We can’t carry on like this. We need to make the best of it.”