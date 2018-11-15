UK health minister hopes for no more resignations after Brexit draft deal agreed

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said that he hoped there would not be any more resignations from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

May won the backing of her senior ministers for her draft Brexit deal with the European Union on Wednesday, a deal which has so far been mauled by opponents, and which could trigger a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

Junior Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara quit May’s government earlier on Thursday.

“I very much hope not because I think this deal is in the national interest,” Hancock told BBC radio when asked if there would be any resignations as a result of the draft deal.

“In any negotiated agreement there are going to be details that are compromises and they are not perfect.”