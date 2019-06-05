EU understands it has to move on some Brexit issues: UK defense minister

Penny Mordaunt is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union understands that it has to “move on some things” regarding Brexit, Britain’s defense minister, who has neither confirmed nor ruled herself out of the race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Wednesday.

“In recent days, in my discussions that I have had with people on the EU side of the negotiating table, I’m really optimistic,” Penny Mordaunt told BBC radio.

“I think they understand that they have to move on some things,” she said.