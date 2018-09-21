FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK minister says many Britons content to leave without Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The attitude of the European Union means even Britons who still want a Brexit deal would be content to leave the bloc without one, a minister in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Earlier, May said talks with the European Union had hit an impasse, defiantly challenging the bloc to come up with their own plans a day after the bloc’s leaders savaged her proposals.

“Speaking to constituents today, it is clear that (the) EU’s behavior in recent days is increasing support for us leaving the EU,” International Development Minister Penny Mordaunt said on Twitter.

“(People) still want a deal but content to go without one, even folk who voted remain.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

