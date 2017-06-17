FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Moscovici on Brexit negotiations: EU will be 'amicable and firm'
#World News
June 17, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 2 months ago

Moscovici on Brexit negotiations: EU will be 'amicable and firm'

FILE PHOTO: European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union will be "amicable and firm" with Britain in Brexit negotiations due to start on Monday, and all possible options are on the table, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

"On Brexit, we will be neither 'hard', nor 'soft', but amicable and firm," Moscovici told the Sunday edition of French weekly Journal du Dimanche.

"All the scenarios are on the table, including that of no agreement on March 29, 2019. But this is not the one we prefer," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble made similar comments this week, saying the door to staying in the EU remained open to Britain so long as exit negotiations had not been concluded.

"They are right to say it," Moscovici added. "The Europeans have never wanted Brexit".

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Andrew Roche

