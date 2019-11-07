EU's Moscovici expects orderly Brexit

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission’s baseline scenario is that Britain will leave the European Union with a negotiated withdrawal agreement, rather than crash out without any deal, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said.

“As you know this commission never wanted Brexit, always negotiated with the idea to find an agreement and our baseline scenario is that this would be done orderly,” Moscovici told a news conference on Thursday.

“Of course we had to prevent to prepare measures in case it could not be the case and specially in the field of customs. We will see what happens now, this might have some repercussions, as I said, disorderly Brexit on UK economy and then Ireland could be a side effect but this is not measured here and this has to be avoided and this can be avoided and I’m quite sure it will be avoided,” he said.