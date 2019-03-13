UK Parliament voted down its 'last chance' on Brexit deal: EU's Moscovici

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - The British parliament has lost its “last chance” to reach a deal on Brexit, said the European Union’s Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Wednesday.

“We have done everything we could do,” Moscovici told France 2 television.

On Tuesday, British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union divorce deal, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.

“It is tome now for the British to say what they want, now that they said what they don’t want,” Moscovici said.

He added the European Union and member states now have to speed up preparation for the Brexit.