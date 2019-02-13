Conservative pro-Brexit group will not back UK PM May's motion: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - A pro-Brexit faction of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party will not back her motion in parliament on Thursday that seeks renewed backing for her Brexit plan, the BBC’s political editor reported without citing sources.

The government refused to alter the motion to meet the demands of the European Research Group (ERG) of pro-Brexit hardliners, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said.

“Brexiteer group haven’t decided yet if they will abstain or vote against but they won’t back govt - either way, another reminder May just can’t rely on her backbenches,” Kuenssberg tweeted.