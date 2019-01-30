World News
January 30, 2019 / 5:54 PM / in 34 minutes

EU's Barnier says time too short for alternatives to Irish backstop

1 Min Read

European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a plenary session of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Time is too short to find an alternative arrangement to the Irish backstop and Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union will not be re-opened for negotiation, the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday.

“We ourselves talked of so-called alternative arrangements which could prevent the return of a hard border. Only, no one, on either side, was able to say what arrangement would be needed to ensure controls on goods, animals and merchandise, without having a border,” Barnier told France’s RTL radio.

“We have neither the time, nor the technologies.”

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Matthias Blamont

