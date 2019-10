FILE PHOTO: Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra reacts at the start of an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday that Brexit was a “tragedy” for Britain and the European Union, and should be agreed under the softest possible terms.

“I still think that the best outcome is a Brexit that is as soft as possible, but it takes two to tango,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.