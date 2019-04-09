Dutch minister says EU should give UK more time to sort out Brexit

FILE PHOTO - Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok visits a ferry terminal to review if cargo can be transported quickly via Dutch ports after Brexit in Vlaardingen, Netherlands March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union should give Britain more time to sort out Brexit but London must be clear on how it plans to do it, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said a day before EU leaders will decide on whether to delay the UK’s departure again.

“It’s in the Dutch interest to avoid hard Brexit and if more time is needed to avoid no-deal Brexit, we should provide more time,” Blok told reporters on arriving to talks with his fellow EU ministers in Luxembourg.

“I really hope the UK will find a solution to avoid this no-deal Brexit. We are hoping for a specific plan from the UK side on how to avoid this no-deal Brexit.”