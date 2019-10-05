Dutch PM Rutte: Brexit deal that creates customs border unacceptable - FT

(Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Saturday that a Brexit agreement that creates a customs border in Ireland is unacceptable, the Financial Times reported.
"Important questions remain about the British proposals," Rutte said in a tweet bit.ly/2AJopm6 on Saturday after a phone conversation with Johnson.
Rutte had said last month that he did not rule out a Brexit deal before Oct.31 deadline but that he had not seen new solutions to the Irish border problem.
