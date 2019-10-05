World News
October 5, 2019 / 4:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch PM Rutte: Brexit deal that creates customs border unacceptable - FT

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

(Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Saturday that a Brexit agreement that creates a customs border in Ireland is unacceptable, the Financial Times reported.

"Important questions remain about the British proposals," Rutte said in a tweet bit.ly/2AJopm6 on Saturday after a phone conversation with Johnson.

Rutte had said last month that he did not rule out a Brexit deal before Oct.31 deadline but that he had not seen new solutions to the Irish border problem.

