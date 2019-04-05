Dutch PM Rutte: May's letter alone not enough to grant new Brexit delay

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that Britain’s request to delay Brexit until June 30 needs to be “clarified” before or at a summit of European Union leaders next week before EU can grant a postponement.

“Theresa May’s letter raises many questions, which need to be discussed,” Rutte told reporters. “We hope for more clarity from London before next Wednesday.”

Rutte said he held out hope that talks between the May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour party to try to agree a cross-party approach to Brexit could give more clarity about the way forward.

“We need to give the British parliament and government the maximum chance in the run-up to Wednesday to make clear how they would want to use an extension”, Rutte said.

“And otherwise, we need to see whether we can get that clarity on Wednesday night by talking to May, knowing that a delay only makes sense if we understand the reason for it.”