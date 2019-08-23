Dutch PM Rutte: no easy alternative for Irish backstop

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in The Hague, Netherlands, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he would be willing to listen to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s alternative plans for the Irish backstop, but said there is no easy solution.

“Johnson feels he can come up with a solution in the coming weeks, we will see”, Rutte said.

“But it will be very difficult. If it were easy, we would have been able to find the solution in the past three years.”