Dutch PM Rutte warns that time for Brexit deal running out

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed concern that Brexit was rapidly approaching without a deal, and said he would speak with his British counterpart Theresa May on Friday evening.

“The Brexit date is getting ever closer. The ball is still rolling toward the cliffs of Dover,” Rutte told journalists.

Rutte said May’s plan to amend the withdrawal agreement to secure parliamentary approval was unclear, and that he did not understand what she had meant when she said on Friday that only “one more push” was needed to reach a deal.