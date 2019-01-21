New Zealand PM Ardern says no-deal Brexit would be very difficult

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday she was concerned about the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a withdrawal deal.

“It would impact on just about everybody, business ... particularly the smaller businesses,” Ardern, who is in London to meet Theresa May, told BBC TV. “I will be very open that a no-deal scenario would be very, very difficult but I sense everybody is of that view.”

Britain is one of New Zealand’s biggest bilateral trading partners, and New Zealand imported goods and services worth 1.1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) from Britain in 2015.