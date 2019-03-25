Asked if she will lead next Brexit talks, UK PM May says she is doing the job

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a statement in the Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was getting on with the job of delivering Brexit when asked if she would be leading the next phase of talks with the European Union.

“I have always made clear that there is a job to be done and I am continuing to do that job,” she told parliament.

Some pro-Brexit lawmakers have said that May should step down as a condition of winning their support for her twice-defeated Brexit deal.