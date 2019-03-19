EU expects swift info from Britain on next steps in Brexit

FILE PHOTO: European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union expects swift information from Britain on how it wishes to proceed in its exit form the EU, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Tuesday, noting EU leaders meet on Thursday to discuss Britain’s withdrawal.

“We are now exactly 10 days away form the United Kingdom’s withdrawal for the European Union,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29th, but the British parliament has so far not been able to agree on the terms of the exit, having twice rejected a deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“It will be for the Prime Minister and Her Majesty’s government to decide on the next steps and then to inform us accordingly and swiftly. The European Council in the art 50 constellation is on Thursday,” Schinas said.