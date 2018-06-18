FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Brexit will give Britain more to spend on health even as payments to EU continue: PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will have more money to spend on its health service when it leaves the European Union, even as it continues to make payments to the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits next to Chancellor of the Ecxhequer Philip Hammond, and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt during an event at the Royal Free Hospital, London June 18, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

May has pledged to increase funding for the National Health Service by 20 billion pounds ($26.57 billion) by 2023/24, even as some critics said that Britain’s departure from the bloc will weaken, not strengthen, public finances.

“There will be those payments that we’ll be making over a period of time to as part of our withdrawal from the EU but there will still be more money coming back from the EU, and our priority for that is the NHS,” May said in a news conference after outlining the policy in a speech.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

